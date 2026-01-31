Sunday, February 1, 2026
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosFormer Prime Minister and Member of the National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Former Prime Minister and Member of the National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf talks to the media at the Press Club

Former Prime Minister and Member of the National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf talks to the media at the Press Club
APP11-310126 LAHORE: January 31 - Former Prime Minister and Member of the National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf talks to the media at the Press Club. APP/AMI/FHA
5
- Advertisement -
Former Prime Minister and Member of the National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf talks to the media at the Press Club
APP11-310126
LAHORE
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan