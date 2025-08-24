Sunday, August 24, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosFormer President of the Chamber of Commerce, Sheikh Tahir Majeed, congratulates Defense...
PhotosNational Photos

Former President of the Chamber of Commerce, Sheikh Tahir Majeed, congratulates Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on receiving the Sitara-e-Imtiaz by presenting him with a bouquet of flowers

Former President of the Chamber of Commerce, Sheikh Tahir Majeed, congratulates Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on receiving the Sitara-e-Imtiaz by presenting him with a bouquet of flowers
APP33-240825 SIALKOT: August 24 – Former President of the Chamber of Commerce, Sheikh Tahir Majeed, congratulates Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on receiving the Sitara-e-Imtiaz by presenting him with a bouquet of flowers. APP/MUT/FHA
9
- Advertisement -
Former President of the Chamber of Commerce, Sheikh Tahir Majeed, congratulates Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on receiving the Sitara-e-Imtiaz by presenting him with a bouquet of flowers
APP33-240825
SIALKOT
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan