- Advertisement -
Former President of Guatemala Jimmy Morales is being received at Islamabad Airport by the Senior Officers of the Senate Secretariat upon his arrival to attend Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference.
RELATED ARTICLES
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.
Contact us: news@app.com.pk
Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan