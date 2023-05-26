Former members of the Provincial Assembly belonging to PTI Sayowal division Mian Farrukh Mumtaz Fasail Dhago, Dewan Azmat Chishti Chaudhry Tariq are announcing their quit from the party in a press conference at the press club

APP54-260523 LAHORE: May 26 - Former members of the Provincial Assembly belonging to PTI Sayowal division Mian Farrukh Mumtaz Fasail Dhago, Dewan Azmat Chishti Chaudhry Tariq are announcing their quit from the party in a press conference at the press club. APP/AMI/ABB
