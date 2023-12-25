- Islamabad Police rejects propaganda of Baloch Yakjehti Council
- UN expert calls Israeli conduct in Gaza ‘institutionalized impunity’
- Nation celebrates Jinnah’s birth anniversary with traditional zeal, fervor
- Quaid-e-Azam’s famous speech in late Imran Aslam voice available on Youtube: Solangi
- Former Federal Minister of Information, Central Secretary of Istehkam Pakistan Party (IPP) Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan cutting the birthday anniversary cake of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Marakiwal.
