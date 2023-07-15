PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Former Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Syed Shabbar Zaidi addressing a seminar titled ‘The State of Pakistan’s Economy: What Next’ organized by the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA) Sat, 15 Jul 2023, 8:32 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP43-150723 KARACHI: July 15 – Former Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Syed Shabbar Zaidi addressing a seminar titled ‘The State of Pakistan’s Economy: What Next’ organized by the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA). APP/SDQ/ABB/FHA APP43-150723 KARACHI: APP44-150723 KARACHI: July 15 – Prominent Economist Dr. Kaiser Bengali addressing a seminar titled ‘The State of Pakistan’s Economy: What Next’ organized by the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA). APP/SDQ/ABB/FHA Sponsored Ad