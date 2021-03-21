Home Photos General Coverage Photos Forest Parks & Wildlife Department officials distributing plants among people for plantation...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosForest Parks & Wildlife Department officials distributing plants among people for plantation during Nowruz and Spring Festival celebrations from March 21 to 23 Sun, 21 Mar 2021, 6:58 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP40-210321 GILGIT: March 21 - Forest Parks & Wildlife Department officials distributing plants among people for plantation during Nowruz and Spring Festival celebrations from March 21 to 23. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain NasiriAPP40-210321RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORVisitors selecting and purchasing artificial jewelry on a stall at Jilani Park during Spring FestivalAn artisan showing his skills on stall at Jilani Park during Spring FestivalA vendor busy in preparing traditional food item on stall at Jilani Park during Spring Festival