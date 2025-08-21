Thursday, August 21, 2025
Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Mr. Wang Yi calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China Mr. Wang Yi calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif
APP87-210825 ISLAMABAD: August 21 - Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China Mr. Wang Yi calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. APP/ABB
11
