PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with UN Secretary General António Guterres inspecting the damage caused to the world’s historical heritage Mohen-jo-Daro due to flood hit Sat, 10 Sep 2022, 6:29 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP37-100922 LARKANA: September 10 - Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with UN Secretary General António Guterres inspecting the damage caused to the world’s historical heritage Mohen-jo-Daro due to flood hit. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro APP37-100922 LARKANA: APP38-100922 LARKANA: September 10 – Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with UN Secretary General António Guterres talking to media persons during inspecting the damage caused to the world’s historical heritage Mohen-jo-Daro due to flood hit. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro APP39-100922 LARKANA: September 10 – Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with UN Secretary General António Guterres being briefed during inspecting the damage caused to the world’s historical heritage Mohen-jo-Daro due to flood hit. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro