APP37-100922 LARKANA: September 10 - Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with UN Secretary General António Guterres inspecting the damage caused to the world’s historical heritage Mohen-jo-Daro due to flood hit. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro
APP38-100922 LARKANA: September 10 – Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with UN Secretary General António Guterres talking to media persons during inspecting the damage caused to the world’s historical heritage Mohen-jo-Daro due to flood hit. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro
APP39-100922 LARKANA: September 10 – Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with UN Secretary General António Guterres being briefed during inspecting the damage caused to the world’s historical heritage Mohen-jo-Daro due to flood hit. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and UN Secretary General António Guterres being briefed by Chief Secretary Balochistan with regard to the flood relief activities at District Jaffarabad.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and UN Secretary General António Guterres meet and talk to the flood affectees.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari presents a cheque to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif amounting to PKR One Crore Fifty Lacs as a contribution from Ministry of Foreign Affairs towards the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund.

Asad Baloch demands Rs. 300 billion for rehabilitation of flood hit areas of Balochistan

Over 1,200 medical relief camps being organised in flood hit areas

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

Former PM holding concerts as Pakistan faces biggest disaster: Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali along with diplomats of different countries and representatives of international organizations on an aerial visit of flood-affected areas of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with diplomats of different countries and representatives of international organizations at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Airport who arrives for an aerial visit to the flood-affected areas of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with diplomats of different countries and representatives of international organizations at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Airport being briefed about the flood situation in flood-affected areas of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with diplomats of different countries and representatives of international organizations on an aerial visit to the flood-affected areas of Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, New York held a meeting with the UN Secretary General António Guterres

