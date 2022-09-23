Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing at the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers Annual Coordination meeting on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing at the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers Annual Coordination meeting on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly
APP36-230922 NEW YORK: September 23 - Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing at the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers Annual Coordination meeting on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly. APP
Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing at the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers Annual Coordination meeting on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly
APP36-230922 NEW YORK:
Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing at the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers Annual Coordination meeting on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly
APP37-230922 NEW YORK: September 23 – Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing at the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers Annual Coordination meeting on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is meeting with Maldives counterpart, Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is meeting with Maldives counterpart, Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid on the sidelines of the 77th session of...

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meeting with President Joe Biden at the reception of World Leaders participating in 77th session of UNGA hosted by U.S President Joe Biden

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meeting with President Joe Biden at the reception of World Leaders participating in 77th session of UNGA hosted by...

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meeting with Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of High-Level General Debate of the 77th Session of UN General Assembly (UNGA77)

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meeting with Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of High-Level General Debate of the 77th Session...

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meeting with Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of High-Level General Debate of the 77th Session of UN General Assembly (UNGA77)

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meeting with Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of High-Level General Debate of the 77th Session...

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meeting with Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo on the sidelines of 77th Session of UNGA

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meeting with Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo on the sidelines of 77th Session of UNGA

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo on the sidelines of High-Level General Debate of the 77th Session of UN General Assembly (UNGA77)

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo on the sidelines of High-Level General Debate...

No peace between Pakistan, India without resolution of Kashmir issue: Bilawal

Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the 77th Session of UNGA.

Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the 77th Session...

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is meeting with Denmark counterpart, Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeppe Kofod on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is meeting with Denmark counterpart, Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeppe Kofod on the sidelines of the 77th...

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is meeting with Foreign Minister of Hungary Péter Szijjártó on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is meeting with Foreign Minister of Hungary Péter Szijjártó on the sidelines of the 77th session of...

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing during 12th Ministerial Meeting of the United Nation Group of Friends (GOF) of Mediation on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing during 12th Ministerial Meeting of the United Nation Group of Friends (GOF) of Mediation on the...

President World Bank Group, Mr. David Malpass calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in New York on the sidelines of 77th session of United Nations General Assembly

President World Bank Group, Mr. David Malpass calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in New York on the sidelines of 77th session of...