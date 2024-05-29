Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov arrives in Islamabad. He received at the Islamabad International Airport by Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia) Ahmed Naseem Warraich.

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov arrives in Islamabad. He received at the Islamabad International Airport by Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia) Ahmed Naseem Warraich.
APP49-290524 ISLAMABAD: May 29 - Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov arrives in Islamabad. He received at the Islamabad International Airport by Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia) Ahmed Naseem Warraich.
Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov arrives in Islamabad. He received at the Islamabad International Airport by Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia) Ahmed Naseem Warraich.
APP49-290524
ISLAMABAD: May 29 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services