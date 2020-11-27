Home Photos National Photos Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a meeting with the Foreign... PhotosNational Photos Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Mohammed Haneef Atmar on the sidelines of the 47th session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Niger Fri, 27 Nov 2020, 5:34 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-271120 NIAMEY: November 27 - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Mohammed Haneef Atmar on the sidelines of the 47th session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Niger. APP APP12-271120 ALSO READ Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi had a bilateral meeting with Saudi Counterpart Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud on the sidelines of the 47th CFM session in Niger RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi had a bilateral meeting with Saudi Counterpart Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud on the sidelines of the 47th... Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a meeting with OIC Secretary General Youssef Al-Othaimeen on the sidelines of the 47th session of OIC... Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi chairing 15th meeting of Advisory Council on Foreign Affairs at Ministry of Foreign Affairs