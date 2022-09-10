Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talking to media along with UNSG Antonio Guterres at Karachi Airport

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talking to media along with UNSG Antonio Guterres at Karachi Airport
APP43-100922 KARACHI: September 10 - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talking to media along with UNSG Antonio Guterres at Karachi Airport. APP
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talking to media along with UNSG Antonio Guterres at Karachi Airport
APP43-100922 KARACHI:
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talking to media along with UNSG Antonio Guterres at Karachi Airport
APP44-100922 KARACHI: September 10 – United Nation Secretary General Antonio Guterres talking to media at Karachi Airport before departure from Pakistan. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talking to media along with UNSG Antonio Guterres at Karachi Airport
APP45-100922 KARACHI: September 10 – United Nation Secretary General Antonio Guterres talking to media at Karachi Airport before departure from Pakistan. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR