APP37-130523 KARACHI: May 13 – Foreign Minister and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari waves to supporters at the 'Ham Sab ka Pakistan' rally organized by PPP Karachi Division over victory celebrations in local body’s election at Tower. APP/SDQ/FHA
APP38-130523 KARACHI: May 13 – A view of the crowd at ‘Ham Sab Ka Pakistan’ rally organized by PPP Karachi Division over victory celebrations in local bodies election at Tower. APP/SDQ/FHA
Senator Waqar Mehdi, MNA Shahida Rehmani, Najmi Alam, Deputy Information Secretary Asif Khan and others offering fateha for the departed soul of martyred of 12th May incidents organised by Pakistan People's Party District East at People's Secretariat

There will be no compromise on labourers' rights: Bilawal

A beautician uses a threading technique to remove hair from a customer during preparation for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations

People busy in purchasing sweets at a shop in preparation for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations

India’s move to hold tourism moot in IIOJK a violation of UN Charter: FO

Women purchasing clothes at Lines Area' Sasta Bazar ahead of Eid ul Fiter celebrations

Chairman PPP and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah offering Fateha after condolence with MNA Syed Fazal Shah Jilani and MPA Syed Ahmed Raza Shah Jilani on sad demise of his mother at Mohalla Ahmedpur in Ranipur

Chairman Pakistan People Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing to inaugural function Pakistan's first lung transplant unit at Pir Abdul Qadir Shah Jilani Institute of Medical Science Gambit

A large number of people are participating in the Iftar party given by PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Qaim Shah Bukhari Road

Chief Guest Parliamentary Secretary Mehnaz Aziz and Principal Prof Sabah Faisal in a group photograph with prize winners students of speech contest during prize distribution ceremony in connection with Golden Jubilee celebrations of constitution of Pakistan at Islamabad Model College for Girls F10-2

Players in action during last day of tent pegging championship organized by University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) at its Sports Ground in connection with Spring Festival celebrations

Bilawal launches 'Reimbursement of Wheat Seed Program'

