Sunday, November 16, 2025
Folk artists performing traditional dance during Ten-Day annual folk festival “Lok Mela 2025” at Lok Virsa in the Federal Capital.

ISLAMABAD: November 16 - Folk artists performing traditional dance during Ten-Day annual folk festival "Lok Mela 2025" at Lok Virsa in the Federal Capital.
Folk artists performing traditional dance during Ten-Day annual folk festival "Lok Mela 2025" at Lok Virsa in the Federal Capital.
APP37-161125
ISLAMABAD: November 16 – 
Folk artists performing traditional dance during Ten-Day annual folk festival "Lok Mela 2025" at Lok Virsa in the Federal Capital.
APP36-161125
ISLAMABAD: November 16 – A large number of families visit the Ten-Day annual folk festival 'Lok Mela 2025' at Lok Virsa in the Federal Capital.
Folk artists performing traditional dance during Ten-Day annual folk festival “Lok Mela 2025” at Lok Virsa in the Federal Capital.
APP38-161125
ISLAMABAD: November 16 – Women visiting stalls during Ten-Day annual folk festival "Lok Mela 2025" at Lok Virsa in the Federal Capital.
Folk artists performing traditional dance during Ten-Day annual folk festival “Lok Mela 2025” at Lok Virsa in the Federal Capital.
APP39-161125
ISLAMABAD: November 16 – Women visiting stalls during Ten-Day annual folk festival “Lok Mela 2025” at Lok Virsa in the Federal Capital. APP/SMR/TZD/FHA
Folk artists performing traditional dance during Ten-Day annual folk festival “Lok Mela 2025” at Lok Virsa in the Federal Capital.
APP40-161125
ISLAMABAD: November 16 – Women visiting stalls during Ten-Day annual folk festival “Lok Mela 2025” at Lok Virsa in the Federal Capital. APP/SMR/TZD/FHA
