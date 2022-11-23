PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Flood victims living in boats and they built their houses in boats at Manchar Lake after deadly flash flood destroyed and washed away their houses and everything in their area Wed, 23 Nov 2022, 4:56 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP24 -231122 SEHWAN: November 23 –Flood victims living in boats and they built their houses in boats at Manchar Lake after deadly flash flood destroyed and washed away their houses and everything in their area. APP/ AKS/MOS/SSH APP24 -231122 SEHWAN APP25 -231122 SEHWAN