Flood victims living in boats and they built their houses in boats at Manchar Lake after deadly flash flood destroyed and washed away their houses and everything in their area

Flood victims living in boats and they built their houses in boats at Manchar Lake after deadly flash flood destroyed and washed away their houses and everything in their area
APP24 -231122 SEHWAN: November 23 –Flood victims living in boats and they built their houses in boats at Manchar Lake after deadly flash flood destroyed and washed away their houses and everything in their area. APP/ AKS/MOS/SSH
Flood victims living in boats and they built their houses in boats at Manchar Lake after deadly flash flood destroyed and washed away their houses and everything in their area
APP24 -231122 SEHWAN
Flood victims living in boats and they built their houses in boats at Manchar Lake after deadly flash flood destroyed and washed away their houses and everything in their area
APP25 -231122 SEHWAN

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR