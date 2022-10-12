PhotosNational Photos Flood affected women along with their kids welcoming Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai who visited them at their camps established along the embankment of MNV drain Wed, 12 Oct 2022, 10:18 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP41-121022 DADU: October 12 – Flood affected women along with their kids welcoming Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai who visited them at their camps established along the embankment of MNV drain. APP/AKS/IQJ/MOS APP41-121022 DADU