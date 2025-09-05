Friday, September 5, 2025
APP41-050925 CHINIOT: September 05 – Flood-affected villagers of Lodia wade through waist-deep water to move their cattle and families to safer ground after a deadly flash flood inundated Lodi village, damaging thousands of houses, killing livestock, and destroying vast acres of crops across the district. APP/ABB/SSH
