Flood affected people stuck in trees at flood affected area of Faridabad near Mehar.

Six more dams swept away, tally crosses 50 in Balochistan
APP98-270822 LARKANA: August 27 – Flood affected people sitting on Mehar- Faridabad Road with their households. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro
APP96-270822 LARKANA: August 27 – Houses submerged in flood water at flood affected area of Faridabad near Mehar. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro

