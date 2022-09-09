PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Flood affected people sitting under the shade with their cattle near the flooded area after devastated flash floods hit their village; their houses drown,everything washed away even their nest eggs destroyed by deadly flood in the area Fri, 9 Sep 2022, 5:18 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP29-090922 SEHWAN: September 09 –Flood affected people sitting under the shade with their cattle near the flooded area after devastated flash floods hit their village; their houses drown,everything washed away even their nest eggs destroyed by deadly flood in the area. APP Photo by Akram Ali APP29-090922 SEHWAN: APP30-090922 SEHWAN: September 09 – Hundreds of flood affected familes moving toward safe place for shelter, protection and survival after devastated flash floods hit their village; their houses drown ,everythingwashed away even their nest eggs destroyed by deadly flood in the area. APP Photo by Akram Ali