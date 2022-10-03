PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Flood affected lady preparing traditional bread (Roti) outside her relief camp at Tent City Superhighway Mon, 3 Oct 2022, 3:55 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP07-031022 JAMSHORO: October 03 – Flood affected lady preparing traditional bread (Roti) outside her relief camp at Tent City Superhighway. APP APP07-031022 JAMSHORO APP08-031022 JAMSHORO: October 03 – A flood affected girl sanding outside her relief camp at Tent City Superhighway. APP