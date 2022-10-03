Flood affected lady preparing traditional bread (Roti) outside her relief camp at Tent City Superhighway

Flood affected lady preparing traditional bread (Roti) outside her relief camp at Tent City Superhighway
APP07-031022 JAMSHORO: October 03 – Flood affected lady preparing traditional bread (Roti) outside her relief camp at Tent City Superhighway. APP
Flood affected lady preparing traditional bread (Roti) outside her relief camp at Tent City Superhighway
APP07-031022 JAMSHORO
Flood affected lady preparing traditional bread (Roti) outside her relief camp at Tent City Superhighway
APP08-031022 JAMSHORO: October 03 – A flood affected girl sanding outside her relief camp at Tent City Superhighway. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR