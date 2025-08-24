Sunday, August 24, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosFishermen catching the fish on their boats after rising water level in...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Fishermen catching the fish on their boats after rising water level in Indus river at kotri barrage, caused by ongoing heavy monsoon rains across the country

Fishermen catching the fish on their boats after rising water level in Indus river at kotri barrage, caused by ongoing heavy monsoon rains across the country
APP18-240825 HYDERABAD: August 24 - Fishermen catching the fish on their boats after rising water level in Indus river at kotri barrage, caused by ongoing heavy monsoon rains across the country. APP/AKS/FHA
5
- Advertisement -
Fishermen catching the fish on their boats after rising water level in Indus river at kotri barrage, caused by ongoing heavy monsoon rains across the country
APP18-240825
HYDERABAD
Fishermen catching the fish on their boats after rising water level in Indus river at kotri barrage, caused by ongoing heavy monsoon rains across the country
APP19-240825
HYDERABAD 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan