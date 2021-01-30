Home Photos General Coverage Photos Fisherman catching fishes on their boats in Indus River PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Fisherman catching fishes on their boats in Indus River Sat, 30 Jan 2021, 3:36 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP06-300121 HYDERABAD: January 30 Fisherman catching fishes on their boats in Indus River. APP photo by Akram Ali APP06-300121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A stall holder displaying fishes at weekly bazaar to attract the customers A youngster showing fish after catching from Canal An attractive and eye catching view of snow covered mountains near Borith Lake, Borith Lake is a lake in Gojal, Hunza Valley in Gilgit-Baltistan,...