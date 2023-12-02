First secretary of the Netherlands Embassy in Islamabad Ms. Hannah Van der Bles addresses to the Netherlands photos exhibition on the occasion of the 75th year’s relations between Pakistan and Netherlands at Muhammad Ibrahim Joyo Auditorium of Gallery. DG Culture Sindh Munawer Ali Mahessar, Honorary Consul General of Netherlands in Karachi Tarek M. Khan, and others are also present.
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.