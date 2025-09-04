Thursday, September 4, 2025
First Lady, MNA Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari during visiting SM Bandh at Mudbangloo where she inspected the relief and medical camps set up for flood-affected people

First Lady, MNA Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari during visiting SM Bandh at Mudbangloo where she inspected the relief and medical camps set up for flood-affected people
APP42-040925 NAWAB SHAH: September 04 – First Lady, MNA Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari during visiting SM Bandh at Mudbangloo where she inspected the relief and medical camps set up for flood-affected people. APP/NAS/ABB
First Lady, MNA Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari during visiting SM Bandh at Mudbangloo where she inspected the relief and medical camps set up for flood-affected people
APP42-040925
NAWAB SHAH
First Lady, MNA Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari during visiting SM Bandh at Mudbangloo where she inspected the relief and medical camps set up for flood-affected people
APP43-040925
NAWAB SHAH
First Lady, MNA Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari during visiting SM Bandh at Mudbangloo where she inspected the relief and medical camps set up for flood-affected people
APP44-040925
NAWAB SHAH
