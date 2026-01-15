Friday, January 16, 2026
First Lady, Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari visiting the Military Hospital Micro School at King Hamad University Hospital, where hospitalised children continue their education alongside medical care

APP80-150126 MANAMA-BAHRAIN: January 15 - First Lady, Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari visiting the Military Hospital Micro School at King Hamad University Hospital, where hospitalised children continue their education alongside medical care. APP/ABB
APP80-150126
MANAMA-BAHRAIN
APP81-150126
MANAMA-BAHRAIN 
