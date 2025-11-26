Wednesday, November 26, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosFirst Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari meets U.S. Consul General Charles Goodman...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

First Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari meets U.S. Consul General Charles Goodman at Bilawal House.

APP44-261125 KARACHI: November 26 – First Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari meets U.S. Consul General Charles Goodman at Bilawal House. APP/IJQ/ABB/SSH
3
- Advertisement -
First Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari meets U.S. Consul General Charles Goodman at Bilawal House.
APP44-261125
KARACHI: November 26 – 
First Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari meets U.S. Consul General Charles Goodman at Bilawal House.
APP44-261125
KARACHI: November 26 – First Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari meets U.S. Consul General Charles Goodman at Bilawal House. APP/IJQ/ABB/SSH
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan