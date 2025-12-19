Saturday, December 20, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosFirst Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari in a group photo with the...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

First Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari in a group photo with the students and teachers at the 5th passing out parade and annual Parents’ Day ceremony of Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls.

APP66-191225 SHAHEED BENAZIRABAD: December 19 - First Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari in a group photo with the students and teachers at the 5th passing out parade and annual Parents’ Day ceremony of Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls. APP/FHA
10
- Advertisement -
First Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari in a group photo with the students and teachers at the 5th passing out parade and annual Parents’ Day ceremony of Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls.
APP66-191225
SHAHEED BENAZIRABAD: December 19 – 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan