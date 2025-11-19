First Lady, Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari , at Abu Dhabi Art 2025 at Manarat AI Saadiyat, organized by the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi under the patronage of Sheikh Khalid Bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.