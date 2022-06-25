First Lady, Begum Samina Arif Alvi, viewing the handiworks of Women Artisans at the Arts and Crafts Exhibition organized by the Indus Heritage Trust.

First Lady, Begum Samina Arif Alvi, viewing the handiworks of Women Artisans at the Arts and Crafts Exhibition organized by the Indus Heritage Trust.
APP30-250622 ISLAMABAD: June 25 - First Lady, Begum Samina Arif Alvi, viewing the handiworks of Women Artisans at the Arts and Crafts Exhibition organized by the Indus Heritage Trust. APP
First Lady, Begum Samina Arif Alvi, viewing the handiworks of Women Artisans at the Arts and Crafts Exhibition organized by the Indus Heritage Trust.
APP30-250622 ISLAMABAD:
First Lady, Begum Samina Arif Alvi, viewing the handiworks of Women Artisans at the Arts and Crafts Exhibition organized by the Indus Heritage Trust.
APP31-250622 ISLAMABAD: June 25 – First Lady, Begum Samina Arif Alvi, viewing the handiworks of Women Artisans at the Arts and Crafts Exhibition organized by the Indus Heritage Trust. APP
First Lady, Begum Samina Arif Alvi, viewing the handiworks of Women Artisans at the Arts and Crafts Exhibition organized by the Indus Heritage Trust.
APP32-250622 ISLAMABAD: June 25 – First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi inaugurating the Arts and Crafts Exhibition organized by Indus Heritage Trust. APP
First Lady, Begum Samina Arif Alvi, viewing the handiworks of Women Artisans at the Arts and Crafts Exhibition organized by the Indus Heritage Trust.
APP33-250622 ISLAMABAD: June 25 – First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi addressing the inauguration ceremony of Arts and Crafts Exhibition organized by Indus Heritage Trust. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR