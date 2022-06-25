PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos First Lady, Begum Samina Arif Alvi, viewing the handiworks of Women Artisans at the Arts and Crafts Exhibition organized by the Indus Heritage Trust. Sat, 25 Jun 2022, 7:30 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP30-250622 ISLAMABAD: June 25 - First Lady, Begum Samina Arif Alvi, viewing the handiworks of Women Artisans at the Arts and Crafts Exhibition organized by the Indus Heritage Trust. APP APP30-250622 ISLAMABAD: APP31-250622 ISLAMABAD: June 25 – First Lady, Begum Samina Arif Alvi, viewing the handiworks of Women Artisans at the Arts and Crafts Exhibition organized by the Indus Heritage Trust. APP APP32-250622 ISLAMABAD: June 25 – First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi inaugurating the Arts and Crafts Exhibition organized by Indus Heritage Trust. APP APP33-250622 ISLAMABAD: June 25 – First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi addressing the inauguration ceremony of Arts and Crafts Exhibition organized by Indus Heritage Trust. APP