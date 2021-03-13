Home Photos General Coverage Photos First lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi in a group photo, during the...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosFirst lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi in a group photo, during the celebration of Womens Day organized by the All Pakistan Womens Association (APWA), at a local hotel Sat, 13 Mar 2021, 6:18 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-130321 KARACHI: March 13 - First lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi in a group photo, during the celebration of Womens Day organized by the All Pakistan Womens Association (APWA), at a local hotel. APP photo by M Saeed QureshiAPP05-130321APP06-130321RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA group photo of eminent women leaders and inspirational women of Pakistan with Chairman PSX Suleman Mehdi and CEO PSX Farrukh H Khan after...Labourers women packing tomatoes in wooden boxes as world celebrates International Womens Day at Vegetables MarketA beautiful sight of the mountain of Chiltan on the eve of celebration of International Mountain Day