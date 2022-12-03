First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi cutting the inauguration ribbon of the 17th Dachi Exhibition at Expo Center.

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi cutting the inauguration ribbon of the 17th Dachi Exhibition at Expo Center.
APP52-031222 KARACHI:
First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi cutting the inauguration ribbon of the 17th Dachi Exhibition at Expo Center.
APP51-031222 KARACHI: December 03 – First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi visiting the stalls set up for the 17th Dachi Exhibition at Expo Center. APP/IQJ/ZID
First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi cutting the inauguration ribbon of the 17th Dachi Exhibition at Expo Center.
APP50-031222 KARACHI: December 03 – First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi visiting the stalls set up for the 17th Dachi Exhibition at Expo Center. APP/IQJ/ZID

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR