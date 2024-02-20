Election day banner

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi addressing during Ceremony of an awards distributing and certificates of appreciation among the members of Floral Art Society Gardenia Chapter of Pakistan who won the Bloom Oman competition

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi addressing during Ceremony of an awards distributing and certificates of appreciation among the members of Floral Art Society Gardenia Chapter of Pakistan who won the Bloom Oman competition
APP39-190224 KARACHI: February 19 - First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi in a Group photo with participants after distributing awards and certificates of appreciation among the members of Floral Art Society of Pakistan who won the Bloom Oman competition. APP/AMH/FHA
First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi addressing during Ceremony of an awards distributing and certificates of appreciation among the members of Floral Art Society Gardenia Chapter of Pakistan who won the Bloom Oman competition
APP37-190224
KARACHIFirst Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi addressing during Ceremony of an awards distributing and certificates of appreciation among the members of Floral Art Society Gardenia Chapter of Pakistan who won the Bloom Oman competition

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi addressing during Ceremony of an awards distributing and certificates of appreciation among the members of Floral Art Society Gardenia Chapter of Pakistan who won the Bloom Oman competition

APP39-190224
KARACHI

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services