First Lady Begum Arif Alvi serving food to a differently-able child at a ceremony in connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities at Aiwan-e-Sadr

First Lady Begum Arif Alvi serving food to a differently-able child at a ceremony in connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities at Aiwan-e-Sadr
APP82-081222 ISLAMABAD: December 08 - First Lady Begum Arif Alvi serving food to a differently-able child at a ceremony in connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP/ABB
First Lady Begum Arif Alvi serving food to a differently-able child at a ceremony in connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities at Aiwan-e-Sadr
APP82-081222 ISLAMABAD:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Children with different abilities performing a tableau at a ceremony in connection with the International Day of Persona with Disabilities at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Children with different abilities performing a tableau at a ceremony in connection with the International Day of Persona with Disabilities at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Dr Arif Alvi serving food to a differently-able children at a ceremony in connection with International Day of Persons with Disabilities at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Dr Arif Alvi serving food to a differently-able children at a ceremony in connection with International Day of Persons with Disabilities at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Dr Arif Alvi viewing different Assistive Technology products for persons with disabilities at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Dr Arif Alvi viewing different Assistive Technology products for persons with disabilities at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi addressing a ceremony in connection with International Day for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi addressing a ceremony in connection with International Day for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Dr Arif Alvi addressing a ceremony in connection with the International Day for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr Arif Alvi addressing a ceremony in connection with the International Day for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr. Arif Alvi conferring the award of Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at a special investiture ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr. Arif Alvi conferring the award of Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at...

President Dr. Arif Alvi conferring the award of Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir Ahmad Shah at a special investiture ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr. Arif Alvi conferring the award of Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir Ahmad Shah at...

President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the participants of Emerging Technology Conference, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the participants of Emerging Technology Conference, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with award-winning entrepreneurs who performed well in the field of IT and Emerging Technologies, at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with award-winning entrepreneurs who performed well in the field of IT and Emerging Technologies, at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the participants of Emerging Technology Conference, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the participants of Emerging Technology Conference, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar called on President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar called on President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr

The outgoing Ambassador of Oman to Pakistan Al-Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Omar Ahmed Al-Marhoon called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr