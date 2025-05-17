34.9 C
Islamabad
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomePhotosPhoto FeatureFirefighters participating in a rally at press club on Thanksgiving Day,...
PhotosPhoto Feature

Firefighters participating in a rally at press club on Thanksgiving Day, expressing solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces following the successful military operation ‘Bunyan-um- Marsous’ against Indian aggressions.

APP37-170525 HYDERABAD: May 17 - Firefighters participating in a rally at press club on Thanksgiving Day, expressing solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces following the successful military operation ‘Bunyan-um- Marsous’ against Indian aggressions.
53
- Advertisement -
Firefighters participating in a rally at press club on Thanksgiving Day, expressing solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces following the successful military operation ‘Bunyan-um- Marsous’ against Indian aggressions.
APP37-170525
HYDERABAD: May 17 –
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan