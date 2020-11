Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Alameen (PBUH) week to be celebrated next year with same spirit, honour



#APPNews #ProphetMuhammad @UsmanAKBuzdar @GovtofPunjabPK



https://www.app.com.pk/national/shan-e-rehmat-ul-alameen-pbuh-week-to-be-celebrated-next-year-with-same-spirit-honour/