APP48-040326 WANA: March 04 - Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF, visits Wana in South Waziristan to review the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness along the Western border. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir interacted with the officers and troops deployed in forward areas, commending their unwavering professionalism, operational vigilance, and high morale during the ongoing skirmishes. He lauded their steadfast commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty and ensuring peace and stability in the region. APP/ABB
