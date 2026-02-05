Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF visits a forward post, where he interacted with troops deployed on the frontlines. During the visit, he reiterated that any act of aggression would be instantaneously met with a swift and befitting response. He underscored that the Armed Forces remain fully prepared to counter both conventional and hybrid threats in an evolving security environment.
