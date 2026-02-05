Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF laid wreath at the Jammu and Kashmir Martyrs Monument and offered rich tributes to the Shuhada of Kashmir movement, acknowledging their enduring legacy of valour and selfless sacrifice, during his visit paying homage to the martyrs of the freedom struggle.
