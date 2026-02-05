Thursday, February 5, 2026
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF, along with CM Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, visits Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta, where he meets the injured personal of Army, FC Balochistan and Police. He lauded their high morale and commended their bravery and steadfastness in protecting the motherland from foreign-sponsored terrorists

