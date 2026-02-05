Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF, along with CM Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, visits Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta, where he meets the injured personal of Army, FC Balochistan and Police. He lauded their high morale and commended their bravery and steadfastness in protecting the motherland from foreign-sponsored terrorists
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.