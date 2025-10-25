- Advertisement -
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), calls on His Excellency Abdel Fattah el‑Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, at the Al-Ittihadiya Presidential Palace
RELATED ARTICLES
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.
Contact us: news@app.com.pk
Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan