Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces was presented with Tri Services Guard of Honour at the General Headquarters (GHQ) today to mark the institution of the appointment of Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF)
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.