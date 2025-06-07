Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), offered Eidul Azha prayers while visiting forward positions along the Line of Control (LOC) to celebrate the occasion with frontline troops
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.