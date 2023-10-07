Female visitor watching cotton plants during the ceremony of World Cotton Day

- Gas theft crackdown: 55 more connections cut off, Rs 30mln fine imposed
- LESCO detects 14,259 power pilfering connections in a month
- Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Ex- Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Member of PPP Central Executive Committee Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani offering Fateha after condoling with Ex- MPA Aslam Abaro on the sad demise of his brother Akram Abaro and nephew Shahryar Abaro at his residence.
- Faculty members and students of different universities taking part in an interactive session on ‘The 18th G-20 Summit in New Delhi: Global and Regional Perceptions’ at the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA).
- PML-N Central Leader and Former Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif is addressing to media persons at his residence in Cantt.
