Home Photos Feature Photos Female customers selecting and purchasing second hand clothes displayed by a roadside... PhotosFeature Photos Female customers selecting and purchasing second hand clothes displayed by a roadside vendor Fri, 2 Apr 2021, 5:25 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP19-020421 MULTAN: April 02 - Female customers selecting and purchasing second hand clothes displayed by a roadside vendor. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP19-020421 ALSO READ Customers purchasing vegetables from roadside vendor at Friday Bazaar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Customers purchasing vegetables from roadside vendor at Friday Bazaar An elderly vendor displaying toys to attract the customers at Fawara Chowk area Nomads on the way leading their camels while looking for customers to sell camel milk for livelihood at Masoom Shah Road