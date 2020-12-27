Female customers selecting and purchasing old clothes displayed by roadside vendor

PM “saddened” over martyrdom of seven soldiers in #Balochistan attack



#APPNews #IndianNetworkExposed #CPEC #indianterrorismexposed @PakPMO @ImranKhanPTI @ForeignOfficePk @UN @EUPakistan @StateDept



https://www.app.com.pk/national/pm-saddened-over-martyrdom-of-seven-soldiers-in-balochistan-attack/