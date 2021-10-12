Female Afghan’s Refugee carrying her baby while waiting for her turn to renew her card (Proof Of Registration) during Document Renewal and Information Verification Exercise

APP43-121021 PESHAWAR: October 12 - Female Afghan's Refugee carrying her baby while waiting for her turn to renew her card (Proof Of Registration) during Document Renewal and Information Verification Exercise. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
