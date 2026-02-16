Monday, February 16, 2026
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosFederal Secretary of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Mr. Jameel Qureshi,...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Federal Secretary of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Mr. Jameel Qureshi, addresses the launching ceremony of the event titled “Improving Pakistan’s Competitive Ranking under the Business Ready (B-READY) Index” at a local hotel in provincial capital

APP38-160226 KARACHI: February 16 – Federal Secretary of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Mr. Jameel Qureshi, addresses the launching ceremony of the event titled “Improving Pakistan’s Competitive Ranking under the Business Ready (B-READY) Index” at a local hotel in provincial capital APP/AMH/TZD/SSH
9
Federal Secretary of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Mr. Jameel Qureshi, addresses the launching ceremony of the event titled “Improving Pakistan’s Competitive Ranking under the Business Ready (B-READY) Index” at a local hotel in provincial capital
APP38-160226
KARACHI: February 16 –
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan