Monday, February 16, 2026
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosFederal Secretary National Heritage and Culture Asadur Rehman Gilani with participants at...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Federal Secretary National Heritage and Culture Asadur Rehman Gilani with participants at a book launch event on the theme of culture at Faiz Festival at Al-Hamrah Hall

Federal Secretary National Heritage and Culture Asadur Rehman Gilani with participants at a book launch event on the theme of culture at Faiz Festival at Al-Hamrah Hall
APP36-150226 LAHORE: February 15 – Federal Secretary National Heritage and Culture Asadur Rehman Gilani with participants at a book launch event on the theme of culture at Faiz Festival at Al-Hamrah Hall. APP/AMI/FHA
59
Federal Secretary National Heritage and Culture Asadur Rehman Gilani with participants at a book launch event on the theme of culture at Faiz Festival at Al-Hamrah Hall
APP36-150226
LAHORE
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan